Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $141.24. 225,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.11. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $250,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $24,738,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,992 shares of company stock valued at $47,338,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.