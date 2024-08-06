Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.37

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ROOF traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.74 ($0.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,098. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 65.60 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.08 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.98.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

