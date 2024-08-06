Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.37

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ROOF traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.74 ($0.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,098. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 65.60 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.08 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.98.
About Atrato Onsite Energy
