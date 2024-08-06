Atria Investments Inc Acquires New Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AerCap by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.70. 578,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,021. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

