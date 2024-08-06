Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,654 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:FDEC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,464 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

