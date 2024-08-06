Atria Investments Inc Buys Shares of 8,561 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,487,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 9.8 %

NYSE RCL traded up $13.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,984. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

