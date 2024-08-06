Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,927,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 3,945.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,764,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. 166,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,883. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.22, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

