Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 101.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 4,410,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,451,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

