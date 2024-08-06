Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. 143,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,485. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.