Atria Investments Inc Has $1.16 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,251,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,788,000 after buying an additional 328,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 843,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

