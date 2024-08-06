Atria Investments Inc Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after buying an additional 209,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 720,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

