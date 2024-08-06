Atria Investments Inc Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,264 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.77. 78,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,413. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.55 and a 200 day moving average of $249.49.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
