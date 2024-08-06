Atria Investments Inc Has $1.20 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.71. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.