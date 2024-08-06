Atria Investments Inc Has $1.23 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 222,578 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.