Atria Investments Inc Has $1.37 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

DIHP traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 623,366 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

