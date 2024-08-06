Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

Shares of PXF remained flat at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

