Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,520,000 after buying an additional 675,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $404,008,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 281,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

