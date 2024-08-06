Atria Investments Inc Invests $1.28 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AWI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 90,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

