Atria Investments Inc Invests $1.35 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.63. 318,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

