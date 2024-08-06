Atria Investments Inc Invests $1.37 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. 1,365,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

