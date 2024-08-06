Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,633,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $7,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. 268,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,481. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

