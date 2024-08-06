Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Graham as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Graham by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 14.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1,640.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GHM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. Graham Co. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

