Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.68. The stock had a trading volume of 188,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

