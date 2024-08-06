Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 578,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,880,000 after buying an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.04. 37,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

About RenaissanceRe



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

