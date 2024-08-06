Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 606,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

