Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,672. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.