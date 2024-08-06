Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,394,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 260,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,424. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

View Our Latest Report on HIG

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.