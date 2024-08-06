Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 785,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

WPC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

