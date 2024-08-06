Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,516 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.62. 40,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,985. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.