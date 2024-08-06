Atria Investments Inc Sells 439 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $489.61. The stock had a trading volume of 116,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,430. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $532.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.