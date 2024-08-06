Atria Investments Inc Sells 553 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,639. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.11.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

