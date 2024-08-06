Atria Investments Inc Sells 581 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9,269.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.