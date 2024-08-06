Atria Investments Inc Sells 716 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.16% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,308. The firm has a market cap of $693.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $107.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

