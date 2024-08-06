Atria Investments Inc Sells 7,311 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBJP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,283,880 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

