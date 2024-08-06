Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,236 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 309,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $70.68. The company had a trading volume of 272,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,460. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $72.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.84.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

