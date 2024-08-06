Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Augmedix were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Augmedix by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Augmedix by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 639,732 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 444,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 225,330 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 490,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 216,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX remained flat at $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 492,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Augmedix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair cut shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.35 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

