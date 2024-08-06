AutoCanada (ACQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect AutoCanada to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

AutoCanada Trading Down 3.8 %

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.71. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ACQ shares. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.