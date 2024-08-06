AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.03 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $11.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.01. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $218.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 55.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

