Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 16.4 %

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $629.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.08.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

