Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 158,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,291. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

