Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

