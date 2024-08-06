Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.52 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($2.52), Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $235.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

