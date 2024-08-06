Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

ACLS traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.82. 142,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,348. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $196.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.