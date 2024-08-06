Axos Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AX

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $65.01 on Monday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 328,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.