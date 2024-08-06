Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. 285,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,860. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

