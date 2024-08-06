B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Acquires 1,212 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,212 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,762.96 ($8,642.76).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,492.64 ($8,297.30).

Shares of BPM stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 487.72. The company has a market cap of £199.18 million, a PE ratio of 792.65 and a beta of 0.72. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 5.36 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,029.41%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 625 ($7.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

