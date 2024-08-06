B. Riley Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Everi Stock Down 0.7 %

EVRI opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $219,654.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $219,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Everi by 19.8% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

