B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Shares Down 0.7%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 61,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 36,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Featured Stories

