B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,982 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in MINISO Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

