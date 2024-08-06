B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,532 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 378,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PFN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

