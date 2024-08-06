B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 557 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fortive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

